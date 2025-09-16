Derbyshire residents 'fight for our fields' as council plans 200 new homes

Residents of a Staveley neighbourhood came together to demonstrate their opposition to plans for up to 200 new homes on unspoilt green fields, after numerous experts raised concerns about the potential impact of the Chesterfield Borough Council scheme.

The gathering in Lowgates on Friday, September 12, showed a community united, from children running through the very fields under threat, to parents pushing prams, and elderly residents rolling out in mobility scooters.

They were brought together by the council’s application to build on 6.2 hectares of agricultural land off Bent Lane, which some expect to come before the authority’s planning committee for outline permission next month.

Resident Gary Hillgrove, 60, who is chairing the opposition campaign, said: “The usual NIMBY [not in my back yard] accusation gets thrown about but we’re attacking this particular development because of all the consultees the council has asked, every single one of them has come back with issues.

The campaign has united all sections of the community from its youngest to oldest members. (Photo: Contributed)

“I’m amazed it’s even going to get as far as the planning meeting. At the heart of it is our council. We’re not fighting a developer here, we’re fighting the council.”

He added: “We know the county needs new housing, but there’s a huge space nearby at Staveley Works. It’s brownfield site with permission for 750 homes, when it could take up to 1,000.

“There are other areas that could be built on too, rather than the end of our country lane, right next to a nature reserve.”

“We have to be careful local residents we don’t end up in a tick-box exercise, where the Government wants to claim it is on track to build its 1.5million new homes, and Labour councils are obliged to help out by green-lighting every proposal.”

An estimated 150 Staveley residents turned out for the demonstration on Friday, September 12.

The planning application has attracted hundreds of comments from residents who say the council carried out no public consultation before the plans were drawn up.

On Friday, one summed up the general mood: “For many of our children, these fields and the nature reserve are their backyard, their adventure playground and their first classroom.

Another added: “It struck me as families came walking across the fields from their surrounding homes that we are in real dander of robbing the next generation of their fundamental right to explore and play in nature.

“Replacing these open spaces with housing estates and concrete play areas isn’t progress, it’s madness.”

The mixed development of houses and flats would back on to the Norbriggs Flash Nature Reserve. (Image: Contributed)

One of the recurring issues raised by statutory consultees is a lack of necessary detail from the council, with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust – responsible for Norbriggs Flash Nature Reserve – noting that key biodiversity data has not been made available to allow a proper assessment of the impact from development.

County flood officers have also lodged a holding objection “as it is not possible to provide an informed comment until such a time that the applicant has submitted further information.”

The Environment Agency has adopted a similar position, saying: “In the absence of an acceptable Flood Risk Assessment (FRA), we object to this application and recommend that planning permission is refused.

Yorkshire Water weighed in to say: “The submitted Flood Risk Assessment & Drainage Feasibility Study prepared by Inspire Design & Development, dated 12 October 2023 is unacceptable.”

Its officer goes on to note: “The proposed development may cause Staveley Sewage Treatment Works to fail an agreed standard.”

The county highways team also responded to say: “Whilst the application proposes the development to be served off Bent Lane, there is no detail provided of the actual access to the site.

“There are a number of concerns and issues with the proposed application and the highway related analysis submitted which require further analysis and correction.”

The Coal Authority has revised its initial objection to the plans but still demanded a series of site investigations and remedial works be carried out before the development could be given final approval.

Gary said: “The sheer weight of professional objection is staggering. This is a community armed with facts, standing up against a proposal that is fundamentally flawed on every single level relating to safety, environment and infrastructure.

“We are fighting for our community's health, it's character and most of all it's future.”

He added: “There's a strange irony in all of this. The developer's proposal has achieved what we alone never could – it has transformed a loose collection of households into a powerful, determined community.

“And what we did lack in budget before the generous self-funding donations from local residents we more than made up for with a wealth of passion and a newly galvanised collective heart. In bringing us together to fight for our fields, they've reminded us exactly what it is that we're fighting for.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “The application is currently under review and will be considered by our planning committee.

“All comments and feedback received will be taken into consideration before a final decision is made. People can continue to register comments using our planning portal.”

For more information, search for application CHE/25/00250/OUT at chesterfield.gov.uk.

