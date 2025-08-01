Letter: Housing estate proposal for land beside nature reserve

Proposed site for 200 homes on Bent Lane

A proposal has been put forward for a housing estate consisting of 200 mixed density homes, including blocks of flats adjacent to Norbriggs Flash Nature Reserve on Bent Lane Staveley.

Over 200 local residents attended the first meeting to oppose the development, and over 300 objection letters have been signed and will be delivered to the planning office in Chesterfield next week before the 8th of August, which is the cut off date.

Bent Lane, which is a single file unadopted road would be used by up to 50 lorries per day, the environmental impact would be immense, but as yet no study has been done.

Local residents and users of the nature reserve are incensed at this ludicrous proposal. The increase in already stretched local services resulting in over 200 extra cars using Bent Lane daily, with no thought about increased need for doctors/dentist appointments. Also there is a flood risk from run-off in an area which already has been flooded many times.

The committee set up to fight this will be present at the planning meeting in October and are to be given three minutes to voice all of these complaints.