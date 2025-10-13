Derbyshire politician calls on council for blanket ban on asylum accommodation

A Derbyshire Dales councillor has called on the district authority to block any future possibility of asylum seekers being housed in the area – prompting one of his opponents to point out the community’s proud record of welcoming people in desperate need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the full council meeting on Thursday, September 25, Conservative Councillor Dermot Murphy, representing the Hulland ward, proposed that the majority Liberal Democrat administration take a pre-emptive stance in case the issue arises in future.

Cllr Murphy said: “Can the leader confirm that, if the Home Office seeks to use local hotels or accommodation within Derbyshire Dales district for asylum seekers, that they will do everything necessary to prevent such a use and seek an injunction?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal follows similar legal moves debated or attempted by some other local authorities, deploying the powers of local government to counteract decisions taken by the national Home Office.

Derbyshire Dales District Council flew the Ukraine flag at its headquarters at a time when residents opened their doors to refugees - but have attitudes changed since? (Photo: Eddie Bisknell/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

In the most high profile case so far, an injunction granted to Epping Forest District Council – to close a hotel accommodating 138 asylum seekers, based on breaches of planning law – was overturned by the Court of Appeal following a challenge by the Home Office and the hotel’s owner.

Against that backdrop, Derbyshire Dales council leader Steve Flitter appeared to have a prepared statement in anticipation of the question.

He said: “This is a very sticky subject, a very emotional subject, but the use of hotels or other accommodation for asylum seekers is a matter determined by the Home Office. Local authorities, including this council, do not have a general legal power to prevent such use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would not be lawful or responsible for me to give a blanket assurance that the council would do everything necessary to prevent the Home Office from taking such steps, or that we would automatically seek an injunction.

Councillor Dermot Murphy, pictured in his previous role as a member of Derbyshire County Council. (Photo: Contributed)

“An injunction can only be pursued where there is a clear and legal basis. For example, if there was a breach of planning control, licensing or housing legislation, and where the council had received legal advice confirming that such action would be appropriate, then we would in the public interest.”

He added: “What I can confirm is that this council would engage with the Home Office and other local partners to ensure that decisions made take proper account of community safety, local services and statutory responsibilities.

“Where there are legitimate legal grounds, or challenge, to regulate the use of accommodation those options would be carefully considered with the advice of the council’s statutory officers before any action is taken. In all matters, the council must act lawfully, fairly and transparently, and I am sure these principles will guide any response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Murphy, who lost the county council seat for Wirksworth to Reform UK in May, went on to say: “I know it’s a sensitive subject and I can understand why we’ve got limited ability to stop this sort of thing happening.

Derbyshire Dales District Council leader Steve Flitter.

“But if we were approached, I do wonder if we could possibly – with the database we have of people who are registered online with us – to help our cause, contact people to glean the views of the locals, which might help us in possibly stopping one of these events happening.”

To which Cllr Flitter replied: “If we take legal advice and we have a case, we would include ward members to where the accommodation is, we would consult locally and we would take all action that we are legally able to do.”

The Dales Conservatives shared a clip of Cllr Murphy’s question on party social media accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most asylum seekers were traditionally housed in the private rental sector of communities up and down the country, subject to all the usual council rules.

Sarah Dines, former MP for the Derbyshire Dales, has weighed into the debate. (Photo: Contributed)

But Covid pandemic measures saw increasing use of hotels and other larger accommodation facilities – making them a more visible presence and potential source of tension, creating added challenges for local authorities.

At the heart of it there are people fleeing conflict, persecution and other threats to life and safety, to whom the UK has asylum obligations under its international and domestic commitments to human rights.

Councillor Peter O’Brien, the independent representative for Hathersage, made such points in the Facebook conversation started by the Conservatives, saying: “An asylum seeker is someone who is seeking refugee status. Derbyshire Dales has a proud tradition of providing accommodation for refugees, with no ‘politics’ involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they have failed claims, they are illegal. But there are also genuine refugees, and all I’m saying we just have to be careful not to demonise everyone; some of our local refugees from Ukraine have recently reported unpleasant comments.

“Refugees also arrive on boats, because many of them have no legal way to escape from the torture they suffer in their own country.”

He added: “We should be careful with the language we use. I am as opposed to ‘illegal immigrants’ as the next person.

“But the refugees we welcomed from Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine and that we have done so much for, including housing them in our own homes, were also ‘asylum seekers’. Refugees are not political footballs, they are human beings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those pushing back was former Dales Conservative MP Sarah Dines, who started by calling Cllr O’Brien “deluded” and went on to say “I do not demonise anyone. I just think we should not be hood-winked by single men who are economic migrants, not refugees. It does a huge disservice to real refugees and has us for fools.

“They are safe in France. Many throw their papers in the sea and have a series of failed claims already through Europe.”

The Derbyshire Times asked Ms Dines to clarify her position on asylum support, and how she would distinguish between those deserving of the community’s compassion or not.

She said: “Cllr Dermot Murphy was right to raise the issue of accommodating asylum seekers in Derbyshire Dales. In so doing, Cllr Murphy is responding to a growing national debate on this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derbyshire Dales has a proud record of welcoming genuine refugees to our area. The previously Conservative-administered council led the way, for example, in providing assistance for hundreds of Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict in Europe.

“There is a clear difference between refugees entering on an agreed scheme and asylum seekers and illegal migrants whose claims have not yet been accepted or whose identities and nationalities are unknown or have been deliberately hidden.

“We must avoid an Epping Forest situation. It is in no-one’s interest, not least their own, to see the housing of young, single men in hotels in Derbyshire Dales. Hotels are the bedrock of our local hospitality industry and accommodation available to the district council should be going to those residents of Derbyshire Dales, many of whom have been on waiting lists for several years.”

Derbyshire Dales is not known to have been approached by the Home Office, and the Government has declared its intention to end the use of hotels as asylum accommodation by 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Dales District Council and Cllr Murphy have been approached for comment.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.