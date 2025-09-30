Watch: We spoke to people at protest outside Chesterfield hotel housing asylum seekers and here's what they said

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Sep 2025, 17:07 BST
We spoke to people gathered outside the Sandpiper Hotel in Chesterfield as a immigration protest and counter protest were organised.

More than 600 people lined Sheffield Road near the Sandpiper Hotel on Sunday, September 28.

Scores of people carrying England and Union Jack flags were seen shouting ‘get yourself out of here’ and ‘go back where you came from’ with some chanting ‘Tommy Tommy Robinson’ as a tribute to the prominent far-right activist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The counter protest, organised by Chesterfield Trades Union Council and the local Stand up to Racism branches, saw protesters holding banners stating ‘no to racism’, ‘no to fascism’ and ‘no to hate’ while chanting ‘refugees are welcome here’.

We spoke to people on both sides to better understand why they decided to join the protest on Sunday.

Related topics:ChesterfieldEnglandUnion Jack
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice