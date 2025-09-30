Watch: We spoke to people at protest outside Chesterfield hotel housing asylum seekers and here's what they said

We spoke to people gathered outside the Sandpiper Hotel in Chesterfield as a immigration protest and counter protest were organised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 600 people lined Sheffield Road near the Sandpiper Hotel on Sunday, September 28.

Scores of people carrying England and Union Jack flags were seen shouting ‘get yourself out of here’ and ‘go back where you came from’ with some chanting ‘Tommy Tommy Robinson’ as a tribute to the prominent far-right activist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The counter protest, organised by Chesterfield Trades Union Council and the local Stand up to Racism branches, saw protesters holding banners stating ‘no to racism’, ‘no to fascism’ and ‘no to hate’ while chanting ‘refugees are welcome here’.

We spoke to people on both sides to better understand why they decided to join the protest on Sunday.