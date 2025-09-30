Watch: We spoke to people at protest outside Chesterfield hotel housing asylum seekers and here's what they said
More than 600 people lined Sheffield Road near the Sandpiper Hotel on Sunday, September 28.
Scores of people carrying England and Union Jack flags were seen shouting ‘get yourself out of here’ and ‘go back where you came from’ with some chanting ‘Tommy Tommy Robinson’ as a tribute to the prominent far-right activist.
The counter protest, organised by Chesterfield Trades Union Council and the local Stand up to Racism branches, saw protesters holding banners stating ‘no to racism’, ‘no to fascism’ and ‘no to hate’ while chanting ‘refugees are welcome here’.
We spoke to people on both sides to better understand why they decided to join the protest on Sunday.