Derbyshire councillor complains 'street names are woke now' over policy to avoid using famous people

The site off Upperthorpe Road, Killamarsh, where the new streets will be named.

A Derbyshire councillor has complained that ‘street names are woke now’ after learning of national planning guidance to avoid naming streets after people which might cause offence.

Councillor Stephen Reed, elected as a Conservative in 2023 and now representing Reform UK at North East Derbyshire District Council, was alarmed by the contents of local street naming policies this month as he considered naming proposals for a new housing development in Killamarsh, where he also sits on the parish council.

In an email to the district’s Labour leader, Councillor Nigel Barker, and the Derbyshire Times, Cllr Reed writes: “I discovered something that I believe we would all agree is quite outrageous and concerning.

“Today I called Derbyshire Building Control Partnership to discover that we are not allowed to name any streets after names of people as they might be associated with someone of the same name who was racist or own slaves.

Stephen Reed, of Reform UK, represents the Killamarsh East ward on the parish council and North East Derbyshire District Council. (Photo: Contributed)

“I was informed by Derbyshire Building Control Partnership that every authority under them – this includes county council, and all district and parish councils – have to abide by this.”

He added: “From the research I have done this afternoon I am unable to find a law that has been passed or any motion from any council or elected body that this has been voted on.

“I have been informed that this was a policy recommendation by an organisation known as Geo Place which Derbyshire Building Control have adopted, and as such we are bound to.

“I would like to bring this up at any other business and if possible, seek unanimous vote the council right [sic] to Derbyshire Building Control and central Parliament. Seeking to right this wrong.”

The complaint was sparked by a consultation process led by the Derbyshire Building Control Partnership (DBCP), running until February 25, with regards to a development of 14 new streets on land south-west of Upperthorpe Road.

The names put forward by the developer appear to be inspired by fungi, perhaps fitting Killamarsh’s rural surroundings, such as Scalycap Drive, Truffle Close and Bovine Way.

However, Cllr Reed argues that the new streets might instead be an opportunity to pay tribute to some of the area’s well known sons and daughters.

Such proposals he learned, would be contrary to policies set by DBCP – a consortium representing all the county’s planning authorities – which recommend good practice to “avoid using names of people or commercial organisations.”

Cllr Reed said: “When I enquired further, I was informed that following the BLM [Black Lives Matter] protests the policy was adopted not to use names in case someone with the same name previously owned slaves, or in some way was associated with racism.

“I have spent the afternoon investigating this further and thus far can find no law that has been passed, no motion to any elected body anywhere within Derbyshire - or elsewhere - that has introduced this policy. It appears that Geo Place – through bureaucratic nonsense – and DBCP have overreached.

"I asked [DBCP] whether Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela or [abolitionist] William Wilberforce would be acceptable and was told no. Further, Millie Bright – captain of the England Women’s football is from Killamarsh and she too would rejected.”

He added: “As a veteran and councillor, I think it is essential that we honour and remember those who sacrificed everything for the freedoms we enjoy today, and not to take them for granted, especially this year.

“This gesture of naming streets after our fallen heroes may not be grand, but it is a way of keeping their memory alive in our towns and villages for future generations.”

The DBCP written guidance was issued in 2022 and makes no mention of racism or slavery.

It does however mention that consultees – Royal Mail, the local town or parish council and the local elected members – “have the opportunity to consider the proposed name(s) to ensure that they are not offensive, misleading, or likely to cause confusion, objections on any other grounds may not be sufficient to prevent the name(s) being formally adopted.”

The local policy was adopted following a national code of practice produced by GeoPlace, an organisation which works with Ordnance Survey, the Local Government Association and its member councils to manage data relating to Britain’s addresses and streets.

That data is used for purposes such as navigation for emergency services, verifying financial transactions, and connecting properties to essential utilities.

GeoPlace is an umbrella body, and is not a legal authority when it comes to choosing street names – those powers still sit with local councils.

It did however coordinate the process in 2016 to create a national code of practice, which recommends that council policies clearly state their position on the use of people’s names whether they be living, dead, royal or otherwise notable.

The code also recommends policies set out the local authority’s view on “The use of names and their combination with numbers that could be considered rude, obscene, and racist or which would contravene any aspect of the council’s equal opportunities policies.”

In a separate document published in December 2020, after a summer of significant anti-racism protests and national debate on the legacy of Britain’s leading role in the slave trade, GeoPlace outlined a number of possible solutions for any council considering renaming existing streets and places, or relocating statues, which referenced that legacy.

That would obviously not apply to the new Killamarsh development. It might though be noted that DBCP’s policy does not strictly adhere to the original code of practice as it contains no detailed explanation for the avoidance of personal names.

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, a DBCP spokesperson said: “In line with local authorities throughout England and Wales, DBCP has adopted GeoPlace street naming guidance as it is a practical way of avoiding the possible occurrence of future information coming to light, or changes in preference that may give rise to costly street renaming procedures.

“It can also create challenges in fairness around whose name to use. Local councils do still retain overall control for street names.”

The policy enacted by councils does allows for exceptions and there are always alternative ways communities can pay tribute to individual people in their local geography.

For instance, although not technically a street name, in November Chesterfield Borough Council christened a Staveley footpath Gracie Spinks Way in memory of the 23-year-old who was murdered in 2021.

A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council explained the authority was also open to the possibility of using personal names for streets, if residents of Killamarsh or any other neighbourhoods clearly expressed that wish.

They said: “The council, through Derbyshire Building Control Partnership, apply ‘good practice’ guidance which originates from GeoPlace, a partnership between Local Government Association and Ordnance Survey.

“The aim of the guidance is to help in improving navigation, emergency response, and service delivery across the UK and is widely adopted by local authorities across England and Wales. The local policy can be found at https://tinyurl.com/28yew2dr.

“We have applied exceptions to the guidance in the past where there is strong community support and there is a decision making process to be followed in those circumstances. This may be an occasion where a similar route could be followed, but we haven’t received any detailed information to date.”

