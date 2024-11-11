'It’s a way for people to remember her' - proud dad of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks marks 'permanent tribute'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pictured here are Richard Spinks, father of murdered Chesterfield stalking victim Gracie Spinks, with Staveley councillors and MP Toby Perkins at a newly-installed signpost in honour of his daughter.

The signposts, which read “Gracie Spinks Way”, have been placed at either end of a footpath from Tom Lane, Duckmanton to Poolsbrook Country Park.

Gracie regularly rode along the same path with horse Paddy as it backs onto the Duckmanton field where he was kept – where the 23-year-old was killed by her stalker Michael Sellers.

On Friday dad Richard, 69, gathered with Staveley councillors Mick Bagshaw, Carl Chambers and Paul Jacobs along with Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins to mark the occasion.

Richard Spinks at the sign wih MP Toby Perkins, Cllr Carl Chambers, Cllr Paul Jacobs , Cllr Mick Bagshaw

Cllr Bagshaw has been campaigning for the tribute since April – which was agreed and paid for with Staveley Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy money.

Speaking about the new signposts, Richard said: “Gracie would be so proud - she used to go up here so often on this trail with her horse and it’s an ongoing, permanent tribute to her life.”

Richard Spinks and Gracie’s mum Alison Ward have been calling for better officer training and dedicated, specialist staff to deal with stalking since Gracie’s murder on June 18, 2021.

Following a three-week inquest in autumn last year coroner Michael Kewley outlined a number of shocking failings made by officers investigating Gracie’s murder and recommendations to improve performance – which Richard and Gracie’s mum Alison Ward are still fighting to see put into place across all police forces with a campaign called Gracie’s Law.

Richard Spinks said “Gracie would be so proud"

Richard added: “It’s a way for people to remember her but also of what we’re trying to do with the campaign – with regard to making changes across all the police forces across the country.”

Cllr Bagshaw also thanked the Chesterfield community for it’s support, adding: “Gracie became well know up here because she was very often riding Paddy and after speaking to Richard we found out this was one of her favourite rides so it’s a great honour, a great privilege and it must be one of the top things I’ve ever done in my career.”