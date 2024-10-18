Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dad of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks says “I don’t know what we’d be like” without his family’s campaign for stalking victims – on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Richard Spinks and Gracie’s mum Alison Ward have been calling for better officer training and dedicated, specialist staff to deal with stalking since Gracie’s murder on June 18, 2021. This weekend (Saturday) marks her 27th birthday - a day which her dad Richard Spinks will observe by quietly lighting a “big candle” at Gracie’s graveside.

Speaking about the fourth birthday since his daughter was murdered, Richard said: “It won’t be a very nice weekend really – I’ll go to the graveside and light a big candle. Birthdays are really tough.”

Gracie, 23 at the time, was stabbed to death by obsessed colleague Michael Sellers at the stables where she kept her horse Paddy in Duckmanton after reporting him to police weeks before.

Gracie Spinks was murdered by her stalker Michael Sellers in June 2021

Following a three-week inquest in autumn last year coroner Michael Kewley outlined a number of shocking failings made by officers investigating Gracie’s murder and recommendations to improve performance – which Richard and Gracie’s mum Alison Ward are still fighting to see put into place across all police forces with a campaign called Gracie’s Law.

Richard, 69, said: "Without this campaign I don’t know what we’d be like. Sometimes it hits you hard, there’s various triggers – when you hear a song or see a person that looks like her or a place she used to go, it’s always there.

"Sometimes I just don’t want to get up and face the day but you have to. I do all the things you have to do to live, like shopping and paying the bills but this campaign has made it easier.”

Coinciding with Gracie's birthday a footpath from Tom Lane, Duckmanton to Poolsbrook Country Park will be named Gracie Spinks Way - with signposts bearing Gracie's name currently being installed.

Richard Spinks and Alison Ward at their daughter's graveside

Poignantly, Gracie regularly rode along the same path with horse Paddy as it backs onto the Duckmanton field where Paddy was kept – where the 23-year-old was killed by Michael Sellers.

Richard said: "I think it’s a great way of honouring Gracie and remembering her – it’s quite apt. It’s a tribute in honour and memory of a place she really loved going to.

"Also, it’s a reference point for emergency vehicles and it was just a trail before, so it’s a contribution to the local community for safety reasons.

"It’s not really sunk in what a big event it is because the signs will stay there permanently now. People will use it and see her name, it keeps her name out there and keeps people talking about it.

Gracie Spinks' family with their solicitor Sajad Chaudhury at the conclusion of her inquest

"It makes people more aware and keeps people talking about stalking – so often young girls need to be reminded they can go to the police and helplines about stalking.”

After Gracie's 2023 inquest in a prevention of future deaths report coroner Mr Kewley outlined a list of shortcomings in the way police dealt with her case.

They included officers’ lack of understanding of stalking policy, their failure to complete stalking risk assessments, gaps in the force’s records management system which make risk harder to identify, absence of notes and detail in crime records and failure to investigate dangerous weapons found by the community.

In response, Derbyshire Chief Constable Rachel Swann outlined a comprehensive list of actions being taken to ensure stalking victims are better protected in future.

They include a new “stalking policy”, more rigorous risk assessments, upgrades to crime recording systems and new emphasis on the importance of note-taking and investigating found weapons.

Since the inquest and Mr Kewley’s recommendations the issue of stalking and better support for victims has been raised in Parliament and the House of Lords.

However legislation ordering the provision of specialist stalking staff in every police force and better training for officers – called for by the family’s Gracie’s Law campaign – remains outstanding.

Speaking about the campaign, Richard said: "We knew it would be a long journey but there’s still a lot of interest – things take a long time but we’re never going to let it go. I’ll do it for as long as I’m alive.

"If we get enough people behind it and enough publicity they’re going to have to sit up and take notice and make some changes.

“The more us and others keep putting these stories out there and as the new Government settles in, I think over the next year or so more changes will be made."

In September the Suzy Lamplugh Trust – a stalking charity named after the infamous case of a young female estate agent who disappeared in 1986 and whose body was never found – submitted a super complaint about police forces’ response to stalking.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has since made a number of recommendations in response.

They include pushing legislation through parliament to change the law related to stalking and to overhaul risk assessments, crime recording and training at the policing level.

Speaking about the super complaint, Richard said: “The lack of training – that they’ve realised there’s not enough training for police officers to deal with stalking is the thing that’s struck me. We’ve said that all along.

"That they have to recognise stalking as a threat from the top, not sort of halfway through, but to put in a report and treat it as high-risk rather than treating it as a report about stalking.”

Semi-retired radio DJ Richard, 69, still hosts a two-hour show on North Derbyshire Radio from 10pm-midnight five days a week and takes a lot of comfort from Jiu Jitsu.

He was introduced to Mind, Body and Spirit Martial Arts in Brampton nearly 20 years ago when he took up the sport to encourage Gracie and her brother Tom as youngsters.

Contemplating the passage of time and his family’s struggle to process their grief, he said: “It’s worse. It gnaws away at you and doesn’t get any easier at all.

"It will be with us for life now and you just have to do the best you can – although she's not here we feel like we’re doing something for her as if she was. I feel like sometimes she’s sat on my shoulders telling me what to do. Ask anyone that’s lost a child, they’ll say they feel the presence of that child around them.”