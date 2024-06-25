Developers unveil detailed plans for 315 new homes in north Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detailed plans have been unveiled for 315 new homes in north Derbyshire.

An application submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council seeking consent to erect the houses on land south-west of Upperthorpe Road, Killamarsh sets out details on internal access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the proposed development.

Homes by Honey is proposing to develop the eastern half of the site and Harron Homes the western side.

The applicants are proposing to erect 27 two bed homes, 78 three bed properties, 123 four houses, 24 five bed homes and 63 affordable living properties of mixed sizes.

Artist's impression of the proposed eastern gateway entrance which is planned by Homes by Honey as part of the development bid for Killamarsh.

Homes by Honey proposes a feature green space to create a sense of arrival at the site from the east, with predominantly three-storey townhouses forming the backdrop. The primary street, which would be lined with existing trees, would extend from Upperthorpe Road and connect up with Green Lane. Detached houses are proposed along the southern edge of the site. The developer proposes predominantly two-storey contemporary homes with enlarged window openings and simple entrance canopies.

For their part in the development, Harron Homes are planning a play area as part of a green space which integrates the existing trees in the western arrival space. The two-storey homes will have a traditional appearance, similar in style to the recent developments in Killamarsh. The proposed materials indicate a mix of red brick house types with matching verge tiles and buff brick houses with grey verge tiles.