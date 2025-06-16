Proposals to establish a temporary Traveller site in a village car park – against the wishes of vocal residents – are to be debated at a dedicated public meeting of Derbyshire Dales District Council’s planning committee later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee will meet at Matlock Town Hall from 6pm on Tuesday, June 24, to consider an application seeking temporary permission for a change of use of land at Old Station Close, in Rowsley, for a four-pitch Traveller site for a maximum of two years in the summer months, to rotate a long-term Traveller encampment away from the tourist hotspot of Matlock Bath.

Rowsley was the scene of notable community opposition during a series of public meetings around potential Traveller sites in 2024, but the council pressed ahead to select it as one of four temporary sites to meet its legal duties until permanent arrangements can be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Susan Hobson, who represents the Derwent Valley county division and Chatsworth district ward, says that local opinion is still weighted against the idea.

The Old Station Close car park in Rowsley. (Image: Google)

She said: “The woefully inaccurate planning application submitted by DDDC consultants to their own planning department inspires no confidence to either the Traveller families themselves who are in need of appropriate accommodation, or the residents and businesses of Rowsley and the wider community.”

According to the application, “It is proposed that the site provision be made for a site occupation period of two years just for named travellers for whom the council has a homelessness obligation through their local connection, further restricted annually to March 1 – October 31.

“It is proposed to provide such provision is to include necessary facilities and services to satisfy the human welfare needs of the site occupiers and measures to mitigate potential impacts identified through the consultation, on the surrounding environment, and on the host communities as far as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would include the installation of “Heras style” mesh fencing to provide safety and security for up to four caravans and six vehicles, some sections with added acoustic cladding, laid out to allow continuous use and free movement of vehicles to the remaining public carpark area.

Councillor Sue Hobson has described the planning application as "woefully inaccurate." (Photo: Contributed)

Residents, employers and other local stakeholders will have a fresh opportunity to express their opinions at the meeting.

A council spokesperson said: “Representations and requests from members of the public to speak at the meeting must be received by noon next Thursday, June 19. This is in accordance with the constitution adopted in May 2025, which applies now to all council and committee meetings.

“There will be one hour overall for representations at the start of the meeting, with the chair having discretion to exceed this in exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application will be debated in the town hall council chamber. Due to space constraints, it is likely that only registered speakers will be accommodated in the council chamber. However, the adjoining committee room will be available to watch proceedings live on screen.”

The application has already received more than 92 objections, including an official submission from Rowsley Parish Council, citing concerns over the loss of parking spaces for local businesses including the Level Centre for disability arts, a lack of information sharing and inadequate amenities on site to support the Travellers.

Derbyshire County Council has also objected, saying: “The proposed use of the site could impact adversely on the delivery of the White Peak Loop scheme, which is a key priority for the county council and an important tourist facility in the county.

“The design and layout of the proposed site does not incorporate any soft landscaping measures that would help mitigate the visual impacts of the site upon the character and appearance of the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, the proposed enclosure of the vast majority of the site by 1.8m high Heras fencing, would give the impression that the site and its occupants were being isolated from the local community.”

Other consultees such as the Environment Agency, Peak District National Park Authority and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust have raised no objections.

For full details of the application, go to derbyshiredales.gov.uk/Rowsley-plan.

The meeting will be live streamed via the district council's YouTube channel at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/videos.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.