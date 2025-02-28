Derbyshire council denies hiding extra £1.5m to complete leisure centre build after contractor collapses

North East Derbyshire District Council has rejected opposition claims that the authority hid an extra £1.5million allocation to finish building the new Clay Cross Active leisure centre after the collapse of a key construction partner.

Following a meeting of the services scrutiny committee on Tuesday, February 25, Councillor Ross Shipman – leader of the Derbyshire Independents Group – took to Facebook to share an update on the project to replace the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre, which was scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

He said: “Hidden in the cabinet report, due to the sub contractor of the supplier the council is contracted with going into administration, the project is costing an additional £1.5million.

“I queried how we have ended up with the council footing the bill for this, given it’s not who the council is contracted with, which they are going to come back to me on as no officer was there at that point to discuss it.

A drone shot of the Clay Cross Active site at the early stages of construction. (Photo: North East Derbyshire District Council/Alliance Leisure)

“It will be interesting to see which projects as part of the Clay Cross town deal are being canned because of this increase in cost at the new leisure centre.”

Cllr Shipman’s post refers to a report presented to the scrutiny services committee, detailingdecisions taken by the council cabinet in recent months and in particular an entry from November 21, 2024.

It says the cabinet resolved “To agree to fund the £1.56m increased project cost from existing resources with the intention that additional funding from partners would reduce this figure considerably.”

The same wording appears in the minutes of the cabinet meeting on November 21, which were published shortly after.

Councillor Ross Shipman, representative for Tupton and leader of the opposition Derbyshire Independents Group.

That agreement followed the news that subsidiaries of ISG, the main contractor on the build, had entered administration – but the council insists its response to the situation has been completely transparent for anyone who has closely followed proceedings.

Councillor Kathy Rouse, cabinet member for leisure, said: “It is important to address Cllr Shipman’s comments. The assertion that the council has 'hidden' the cost is incorrect. The impact of ISG's collapse has been discussed openly at council, cabinet, and Clay Cross Town Board meetings, which include cross-party representatives of the council, public sector partners such as Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield College, etc. and business representatives of Clay Cross. The scrutiny committee meeting where the councillor 'found out' about the additional costs was, in fact, a public meeting.

“Cllr Shipman has also had more than three months to raise the question he has posed on Facebook but in that period, hasn’t asked the question of me, any other cabinet member or officers.”

The unanticipated failure of ISG has been likened to the collapse of Carillion in 2018, with a similarly catastrophic impact on its clients, staff, and suppliers.

An artist's impression of how the new building will look once completed. (Image: North East Derbyshire District Council/Alliance Leisure)

According to industry experts, more than £2.8billion worth of industrial, commercial, and private housing projects have been put at risk, with more than £1.7b in projects yet to commence.

That has also had serious knock-on effects for the construction sector, with an estimated 2,200 employees losing their jobs and further impacts expected throughout the supply chain as sub-contractors and suppliers are left unpaid, and further insolvencies likely to follow.

Cllr Rouse said: “Clearly with a failure of this scale, the council isn’t the organisation ‘footing the bill’ and many, if not all, of the supply chain working on Clay Cross Active have been impacted to one degree to another.”

The council may not be alone in dealing with the fallout from ISG, but it has been left to reckon with its own options for completing the leisure centre development, which is central to a multi-million pound regeneration project in the town, partly intended to improve health and wellbeing for residents.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, third left, and council leader Nigel Barker, centre, on site in 2023.

The legal processes related to the administration are ongoing and complex, so the full financial consequences may become more apparent down the line, but NEDDC and its partners insist their contingency planning gives them room for manoeuvre.

The Derbyshire Times asked NEDDC whether there would be any impact on other projects and services as a result of its extra commitments to Clay Cross Active.

Cllr Rouse said: “The council's contract is with Alliance Leisure, our development partner, not ISG. However, the collapse of ISG, the main contractor, has led to additional costs due to delays, risk factors and the need to appoint a new contractor and retender. Costs increases were unavoidable to ensure the project's completion.

"Additional funding will be sourced from a combination of council reserves and external funding from partners Sport England and Clay Cross Town Fund. The council are grateful to all partners and the supply chain for ‘stepping up’ to assist in addressing the financial and delivery challenges to ensure Clay Cross Active is delivered for the residents of Clay Cross.

“The prudence and risk planning of the council and partners has ensured that the financial impact has little or no impact on other services for North East Derbyshire residents.”

While the collapse of ISG has caused delays, work has resumed on site with a new contractor, Universal Civils and Build, and the new expected completion date is June 2025.

