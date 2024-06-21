Derbyshire town’s £24.1m revamp is set for a new leisure centre and a newly-named square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-million pound redevelopment of Clay Cross is underway with the official naming of a planned new town square and the demolition of a much-loved leisure centre to make way for a community hub.

Work on the £24.1m Government-funded Clay Cross Town Deal scheme – which has been given planning approval – features four main parts including a newly-launched town centre location – called Bailey’s Square – which will be part of a redeveloped area supporting a day and night time economy for residents and businesses.

Clay Cross Town Board chairperson, Lee Barnes, said: “I am extremely eager to unveil Bailey’s Square to the public. It will be a place to host some amazing events, make some fantastic memories for those attending and will become a household name to residents and visitors of Clay Cross as a substantial leisure space at the heart of Clay Cross.”

Bailey’s Square has been revived after it had featured on an old map of Clay Cross in the same location as the new development which has been brought by the Town Centre Regeneration project.

Artist'S Impression Of What A New Pedestrianised Square In Clay Cross Might Look Like

The square will be linked to an improved Market Street and will feature an open space well-suited for future activities and markets and it is expected to be a wonderful location for families and friends to meet with business units, eateries and events.

Clay Cross Town Deal’s overall scheme will boast three other main areas including food, beverage and leisure units along the route from Broadleys to the town square, a Derbyshire Adult Education Centre called the Clocktower, and plans to re-purpose an historic building with food, drink and leisure opportunities along with a number of other projects.

But as residents were sad to see the demolition of the town’s much-loved Sharley Park Leisure centre this month, work on its replacement – the Clay Cross Leisure Active Hub project – is now well underway with other Town Deal projects including the transformation of the Adult Education Centre into the Clay Cross Skills and Enterprise Hub.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, Cabinet Member for Leisure at NE Derbyshire District Council, said: “I have fond memories of Sharley Park myself and share the views of our residents.

Sharley Park Leisure Centre Demolition.

“It’s been a fantastic facility that served our community well, but now is the time to embrace the new hub which is being built and its exciting to see it progress.

“It’s going to be brilliant for the town, and you can really sense the Clay Cross Town Deal coming together as works progress on the wider town areas.”

Work has already got underway to put in the steel frame of the new Active Hub building at the rear of the outdated leisure centre’s former location, on Market Street, where it had been kept partially open until February 2024.

The demolition of the old building will mean work is expected to accelerate on the much-anticipated new Active Hub which will feature a large modern fitness suite, spin studio, sports hall, main pool and learner pool with spectator seating, changing facilities, wellness suite, soft play and interactive play and a community cafe.

Mr Barnes added: “Whilst it’s sad to lose a much-loved facility, it’s even more exciting to welcome something special being built in Clay Cross Active – the facilities are second to none and no more than this town deserves.”

Community organisation Sport England is backing the construction of the new Active Hub and the council’s ongoing work to provide a facility in a ‘parks’ location which will provide an overall active environment for people.

Cllr Jayne Barry, Cabinet Member for the Clay Cross Town Deal at NE Derbyshire District Council, said: “Local history is being made and Clay Cross is entering it’s next era as the efforts of the Town Deal are becoming tangible, between the imminent arrivals of Clay Cross Active and Bailey’s Square.

“Clay Cross is a town with a lot of heart, and that heart is being revitalised with a new social space at its core, becoming a destination for bringing the community together.”

The Clay Cross Town Deal Board includes representatives from the district council, Clay Cross Parish Council, Chesterfield College, Derby University, and other concerned parties from the region.

NE Derbyshire District has also introduced a Public Space Protection Order in Clay Cross this month to give the police more power to crackdown on noise, nuisance and anti-social behaviour including the misuse of controlled substances and alcohol.