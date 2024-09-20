Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council has reassured residents over the future of an ongoing project to create a new leisure centre in a Derbyshire town – amid reports that one of the contractors involved in the development was set to enter administration.

Several subsidiaries of ISG, a major contractor that employs around 2,400 people, have filed notices to enter administration.

ISG is the main contractor for the Clay Cross Active development, a leisure centre that is being erected on the site of the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre.

The project is part of a £29million investment package by North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) in its health and fitness facilities, drawing from the Clay Cross Town Fund and grants from Sport England.

Work began on the site in early 2023. Photo: North East Derbyshire District Council/Alliance Leisure

NEDDC has issued a statement seeking to allay any fears that the development might fall through amid the financial issues faced by ISG – confirming that the council’s contract is not with the ailing firm.

A council spokesperson said: “As residents may be aware, ISG, the main contractor on the Clay Cross Active development, have gone into administration. Sites across the country, including Clay Cross Active will be shut today.

“Whilst naturally this will have an impact on the Clay Cross Active project, the Council’s contract is not with ISG. The Council’s contract with Alliance Leisure and we are working with them and other stakeholders to restart the site and limit any disruption.

“We’ll provide further updates in due course but want to provide reassurance that the development will continue.”

Sky News has reported that, according to an insider, Ernst & Young are set to be appointed as administrator to eight ISG entities – including ISG Central Services and ISG Interior Services.

The new Clay Cross Active building will house health clinics and support services alongside a leisure centre with a large fitness suite, swimming pools, sports halls, floodlit outdoor pitch, a café and play areas. It is hoped that construction would be finished, and the new facility opened, by winter 2024.