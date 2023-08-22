It comes after members of the GMB union in the Derbyshire Dales accepted a renewed pay offer that will see salaries increase by between eight and 10 per cent.

Union members had planned to strike next month and warned of a ‘big stinky summer’ in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Dales refuse workers are employed by Serco, who provide bin collections for Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Derbyshire Dales bin strikes in 2021

Mick Coppin, GMB organiser, said the “top brass” at Serco needed to listen to GMB members ‘going forward’. The new offer brings Derbyshire Dales refuse workers pay in line with other local authorities in the county.

READ THIS: Armed officers arrest man on suspicion of possessing explosive device at EMA

READ THIS: Police grow concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager

It is reported that agreements have been made with regards to working conditions and on-site toilet facilities have been agreed.

Mick Coppin, GMB Organiser, said: “Our members have stood together and delivered a fair outcome for refuse workers across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Strike action would have had a huge impact on local communities and businesses; it’s a shame that it took the threat of strike action for Serco to realise that. Members have voted to accept the new offer in the interests of supporting local people, but going forward Serco must ensure that our members are listened to by company top brass.”

This marks the third consecutive year in which the threat of strike action has loomed over bin collections across the county.

As reported, last year workers at Chesterfield's Veolia depot warned they could go on strike after rejecting a pay increase of 4.48 per cent which was described as ‘derisory’. Weeks later workers accepted an improved pay rise of 7.5 per cent.

And, in 2021, GMB members in Derbyshire Dales carried out two days of industrial action and downed tools. The strikes were described, at the time, as being “about dignity at work” and “a last resort”.

On that occasion Serco was forced to miss thousands of pickups and the local authority, Derbyshire Dales District Council, failed in its attempts to draft in the military and firefighters to help clear the backlog of bin collections.