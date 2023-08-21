News you can trust since 1855
Police say they are growing concerned for the safety of missing 17-year-old Chelsie.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read

Chelsie was last seen on Dovedale Circle in Ilkeston. She is known to travel by bus. She is described as 5ft 1ins tall, of a slim build and has brown shoulder length hair with red ends. She usually wears her hair in a high ponytail and is thought to be wearing black Reebok trainers.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please contact police quoting incident number 476 of 21 August using the methods below: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

