Armed officers deployed to East Midlands Airport and arrest man on suspicion of possessing explosive device

A man was arrested after armed police were called to an incident at East Midlands Airport.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read

At 5.16pm yesterday, police were informed of a report of a male aboard an aircraft at East Midlands Airport who stated he was in possession of an explosive device.

The aircraft was on the ground at the time of the incident.

Officers worked with airport staff and the aircraft crew to provide an immediate response to the report. In the interests of public and officer safety, armed officers were also deployed to the area of the aircraft.

The incident occurred at East Midlands Airport. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesThe incident occurred at East Midlands Airport. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The incident occurred at East Midlands Airport. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Following instruction, the man safely left the aircraft where he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance.

Following the arrest, the aircraft has been fully searched. No explosive device has been found onboard and there is no suggestion that the threat made is viable.

The man arrested has since been released on bail and enquiries remain ongoing.