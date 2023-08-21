Police “disappointed” as problem parking continues in Peak District village popular with visitors and hikers

On Sunday, August 20, officers from the Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in Grindleford.

An SNT spokesperson said that residents had “overwhelmingly” raised issues surrounding parking and road safety, and that officers had again “issued tickets on the solid White Line system at Grindleford.”

They added: “It’s still disappointing to see after last week’s post, that vehicles still either ignore the police warning notices and parked right next to it or opposite them.”

Police said that crossing double white lines where the line nearest to you is solid often results in a driving conviction code TS50 – failing to comply with traffic sign (excluding ‘stop’ signs, traffic lights).