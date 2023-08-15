News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Peak District police frustrated by poor parking

Police in the Peak District have been left frustrated by the poor parking of visitors.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

Officers from the Bakewell, Hathersage, and White Peak Villages safer neighbourhood team have had to issue tickets to motorists parked in Grindleford.

It comes after a number of drivers have parked parallel to double, broken, or continuous white lines in the village – despite a police sign clearly telling them not to do so.

Parking illegally on roads marked with white lines can result in three penalty points and a fine.