Peak District police frustrated by poor parking
Police in the Peak District have been left frustrated by the poor parking of visitors.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST
Officers from the Bakewell, Hathersage, and White Peak Villages safer neighbourhood team have had to issue tickets to motorists parked in Grindleford.
It comes after a number of drivers have parked parallel to double, broken, or continuous white lines in the village – despite a police sign clearly telling them not to do so.
Parking illegally on roads marked with white lines can result in three penalty points and a fine.