Chesterfield councillor urges landlords of empty town centre buildings to end ‘years of inactivity’ and find tenants

Howard Borrell, councillor for Walton West and the Chesterfield Liberal Democrats town centre spokesman, has urged the owners of the Victoria Centre and the old Co-op to do more to attract businesses into the town.

The Victoria Centre on Knifesmithgate shut unexpectedly in March 2017 – and has remained vacant ever since.

The London-based Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the site. The Derbyshire Times have contacted the firm on several occasions for further details as to why the site closed, as well as any plans for redevelopment – but they have not responded.

Councillor Howard Borrell outside the Victoria Centre.

Coun Borrell said that the Liberal Democrats had also made efforts to contact the landlords, but to no avail. He added that this area of the town centre would suffer if the building is not brought back into use.

“They need to show some enterprise and initiative, create living spaces, offices or business units – but don't just sit there and watch your investment and the area decline.”

Coun Borrell also extended this message to the owners of the old Co-op on Elder Way, which has undergone an extensive redevelopment.

A Premier Inn was opened on the first and second floors of the site in April 2019. In June 2022, the Derbyshire Times was told that developers hope to turn the rest of the building into a food and drinks quarter – with eight ground floor units on offer.

Chesterfield Borough Council have completed extensive works to transform the area around Elder Way, but no businesses have moved into the site. Coun Borrell said that, with the economic climate worsening after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, landlords needed to offer enticing deals to encourage companies into the town centre.

“It's in your interest to move this forward so the benefit can be mutual – your enhanced reward and a revitalised sector of the town that will aid growth elsewhere and act as a general stimulus for the town centre.

“Many initiatives are in the pipeline and will go ahead but would be aided by the owners of these two major sites showing that they have the business acumen to maximise their assets by means other than just sitting on them.

