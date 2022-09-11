Major resort on outskirts of Chesterfield reveals opening date and plans for zero-carbon tourist transport network

PEAK is a major development on 300 acres of reclaimed opencast land on the Birchall Estate near Unstone. Once complete, the site could host up to 2,000 hotel rooms and 250 holiday lodges, creating around 1,300 jobs. An indoor activity centre, a state-of-the-art wellness centre and a transport hub, offering connections throughout the Peak District, are also planned.

Rupert Carr, director of Birchall Properties – who own the site – has revealed that phase one of the development will be completed in 2025.

This portion of the scheme, costing in the region of £120m, will see the creation of the Gateway at PEAK – incorporating the PEAK Express transport hub and around 200 hotel rooms.

A new roundabout and access route to the site, just off the A61 bypass, has already been constructed. Credit: Chesterfield Borough Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also incorporate Wellness @PEAK – a health and wellbeing park consisting of an international standard clinic, spa hotel, specialist lodging and therapeutic gardens. This part of the site will include space for research and development into preventative and responsive therapies.

The centre will focus on mobility, rehabilitation, cosmetics and diet, as well as providing a range of facilities for individual programmes – emulating similar projects across Europe.

Extensive landscaping and rewilding will also take place, creating on-site nature trails, as well as experiential and sensory gardens. Phase one also incorporates a multi-discipline cycling school with trails connected to 1,000 of miles of public rights of way, and car and coach parking with electric vehicle charging stations.

A pioneering two-week stakeholder trial is currently taking place, led by the Gateway at PEAK, with the ambition of creating a zero-carbon transport system to access the Peak District National Park.

The first part of the resort is due to open in 2025.

Electric and hydrogen vehicles are being trialled together, as the project aims to explore alternatives to fossil fuels and gather feedback on customer experience.

The trial route connects eight key locations and attractions including Chesterfield Station, Chatsworth House, and the Gateway at PEAK development – which will act as a hub for PEAK Express when it opens in 2025.

The Peak District currently welcomes over 13 million visitors annually, with 83% of those arriving at the national park by car. The developers hope to create an integrated system by which guests can explore everything the Peak District has to offer, without relying on their own vehicles.

The proposals will allow visitors to use the zero-carbon transport network to reach the PEAK site from train stations and towns across Derbyshire, as well as offering park and ride facilities. However guests arrive, they will be able to rent any equipment they might need, and then be transported to a range of cultural and outdoor attractions across the Peak District – and have their equipment brought along too.

The 300 acre site was bought by Rupert Carr almost 35 years ago. Credit: Chesterfield Borough Council

Mr Carr said the intention was not to create a gated site, but a tourism and transport hub, where people are encouraged to utilise the environmentally-friendly transport connections and venture out into the Peak District.

The route is designed so that there is no more than 20 minutes between each stop – inspired by the gondola lifts found in international ski resorts.The fleet will comprise around six buses when phase one is complete – and more vehicles will be phased in as the development continues to grow.

Once fully operating, PEAK Express aims to remove 500,000 tourism journeys from the National Park, reducing CO2 emissions by 3.6 million kg per annum and showcasing a model of sustainable visitor economy growth. The long-term ambition is to see multiple hubs located around the Peak District.

John Milligan is the CEO of Milligan, the developers of the Gateway at PEAK. He said: “The PEAK Resort site has been reclaimed from opencast, rewilded and we are investing in its future.

Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, with Rupert Carr, the man behind PEAK.

“PEAK’s proposition emulates the internationally successful ski resort model. It provides a mixed range of hospitality, accommodation, retail, wellness and education facilities, all served by a zero-carbon mobility service connected to 1,600 miles of trails and world-class attractions in the Peak District National Park.

“Milligan has been developing iconic destinations for over 20 years. Our skills lie in curating the right mix of uses which will serve the community and visitors in a sustainable way, bringing long-term value. This trial is part of the development’s journey to zero-carbon and marks an important milestone for Gateway and the National Park.”

Andrew McCloy, chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, said that the project would provide a sustainable method of transport across the park, and ensure that the benefits of tourism are shared across the region.

“We are delighted to be a stakeholder for this ground-breaking trial. Protecting the national park for future generations and developing more sustainable ways for people to visit is high on our agenda.

“The PEAK Gateway site outside the National Park is an excellent location for a transport hub. The PEAK Express service is a commitment to net-zero and will connect more of the National Park’s attractions without the need for a car, making them more accessible and spreading out the economic benefits of tourism.”

Chesterfield Borough Council have collaborated with the trial, and its leader – Councillor Tricia Gilby – said the carbon-zero transport network would ensure that Chesterfield is better connected to the rest of the Peak District.

An artist's impression of how Health and Wellness at PEAK could look.

“The value of this partnership is clearly demonstrated when considering significant issues like climate change, which requires collective local commitment and action if we are to make a real difference. We are delighted to be a key partner in this trial.

“Chesterfield has excellent road and rail connections, making it the ideal base to stay and explore the Peak District from – but we are committed to a net-zero future and this trial is an exciting step forward in how we think about our regional transport links.

“The trial of PEAK Express at the PEAK Resort, will make it even easier – and cleaner – for visitors to experience the UK’s first national park from neighbouring destinations, like Chesterfield.”

Andrew Lavery, chief executive of the Chatsworth House Trust, also threw his support behind the project – and said it would help promote more sustainable tourism.

“Derbyshire and the Peak District are world-class destinations for domestic and international tourists, and we are thrilled to be part of this trial. Working with partners we are committed to reducing car journeys and supporting and promoting a more sustainable way of getting to and from the Peak District. There’s also a wonderful connection with hydrogen technology and Chatsworth – Henry Cavendish discovered hydrogen in 1766 and so, this venture is very interesting.”

Hydrogen fuel and refuelling stations for the trial are being supplied by the world’s largest hydrogen producer, Air Products. The electric and hydrogen buses will be provided by Toyota, where data will be gathered about each technology’s suitability for the varying terrain and refuelling needs.

Jon Hunt, alternative fuels manager at Toyota GB, said: “There is not one simple solution for zero-carbon mobility. That’s why this trial provides us with an exciting opportunity to trial both EV and hydrogen vehicles, assessing which is more suitable to different types of journeys across the park. We will also be looking at optimal ways to provide refuelling and great levels of customer service on board the vehicles.”