Mystery around future of Chesterfield’s Victoria Centre five years since closure

It is nearly five years since Chesterfield’s Victoria Centre shut.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:02 pm

The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017.

According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property.

Chesterfield's Victoria Centre on Knifesmithgate shut in 2017.

The Derbyshire Times contacted the business asking if it had any plans for the building – but no comment was given.

When the property closed, Roy Knowles, owner of the Victoria Café inside the centre, told the Derbyshire Times: “A lot of my customers are very sad to lose this historic part of Chesterfield.”

According to Mr Knowles, the Victoria Centre opened in the 1920s.

Over the years, it housed a ballroom, cinema, billiard hall, bingo hall and shops.

The ballroom played host to well-known bands including Slade, the Who, the Kinks and Bill Haley and His Comets – and was a place where many hundreds of couples met and fell in love.

