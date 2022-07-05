Controversial Chesterfield cycle route along Chatsworth Road continues to divide opinion as council considers plans to permanently close Crow Lane

It was first shut in June 2020 to create a walking and cycling route between Chesterfield railway station and the Royal Hospital under emergency Covid-19 legislation.

The controversial closure was branded 'undemocratic’ by residents, with hundreds of people signing a petition amid claims they were not consulted.

Tensions were later heightened even further when the lane remained blocked for 17 days after temporary permission for the closure ran out in December 2021 – sparking a complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman.

But despite this, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has continued to make clear its long-term intention to permanently close Crow Lane and is forging ahead with plans to make it part of a new £1.68million east-to-west cycle route across Chesterfield.

The path will take cyclists and pedestrians from the A619 junction with Holymoor Road, along Chatsworth Road and the existing Hipper Valley Trail, through Queen’s Park, past the train station and to the hospital and beyond by using Crow Lane and Wetlands Lane.

These include consultations on permanently closing Crow Lane to all vehicles except motorcyclists, making a longer section of Chatsworth Road 30mph, and creating a dedicated cycle lane so that action can be taken to stop cars using this or parking on it.

The specific consulations follow some controversy over the sections at either end of the route – along Chatsworth Road and up Crow Lane towards Chesterfield Royal Hospital – which have continued to divide opinion since plans were first mooted in March 2021.

Chesterfield Civic Society has campaigned against the Chatsworth Road section saying it is dangerous and will create a ‘cycle superhighway’, and is now urging residents to have their say on the consultations before they close on July 22.

In a newsletter, it said: “The Civic Society has consistently opposed the third of these proposals.

“It has no objection to the second and opinion within the society is divided as to the merits of closing Crow Lane in the face of a petition opposing such action signed by over 700 local residents.

"Because of the importance of this issue, and the way in which the county council have for over a year ignored the views of local residents, the Civic Society is distributing this notice to as many residents of Chatsworth Road as possible, not merely its own members.

“Even at this late stage, it is possible that, if the overwhelming majority of residents who will be directly and adversely affected object to the proposed cycle track, either the county council will withdraw or modify the scheme, or the Secretary of State can be persuaded to intervene.

“We therefore urge everyone who receives this notice and wants to stop the county council wrecking Chatsworth Road on the lines shown on the graphic above to respond to the consultation, which closes on 22 July."

News of the latest consultations has again divided opinion among readers on the Derbyshire Times Facebook page.

Jamie Leigh Rees said: “I thought this was over and done with and the road was remaining open. I use this road a lot to drive down and go for walks with my little one. I don't know what the problem is?

"People go for walks and cycle on lots of country roads like this one and use common sense to move into the edge when traffic is coming, as we all do when traffic is coming in both directions. Is every other road like this going to be requested to be shut (I don't think so) the world has gone mad.”

Kathleen Carlile said: “I use this route regularly to reach my workplace. It’s my most direct route and I have used it for years. My average speed is always 25 mph and I’ve never been involved in a accident or indeed any near miss.

"Official usage reports confirms that these are extremely rare. DCC in their wisdom chose to close this but leave a extremely narrower lane with six blind bends open? There are many pathways and bride ways in the immediate area.

"Many people are not physically able to walk or cycle this historic route and on that basis it is discriminatory against them. DCC have taken the carrot of part payment in its closure and are now obliged to continue with it against the majority of local objections.”

Steve Yarnall added: “Why does this road need to be permanently closed? This is pathetic and such a joke it’s been open for years and years now cyclists have complained and it’s shut! Such a joke and adding more time onto peoples commutes!”

However Dominic Smith disagreed, saying: “Crow Lane needs to be closed. I walk on there on my way to work, and the speed that the cars are doing is crazy.”

Simon Redding said: “Can't wait until it's a safe cycle route once again.”

David Wyefronts added: “Personal experience indicates it's no more than a rat run, unfit for purpose as a 'commuter route' (for that's what it is used as) due to how narrow it is.

"And people often do drive in a particularly stupid manner along it, always being surprised when there's another vehicle/cyclist/horse/perdestrian coming the other way. Permanent closure and access only is a sensible option, other similar lanes should be reviewed and added to the list, can think of a few.”