Chesterfield’s controversial £1.68million cycleway gets the green light

Retired Chesterfield GP Dr Brendan Ryan, who has called for safe commuting routes across the town, said the cross-country path would have been less than 1km long and solved school run parking issues at several local schools.

The Chesterfield East-West Walking and Cycling Route was approved by members of Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet on Thursday (October 14) despite numerous concerns being raised over its safety.

Speaking at a meeting on the previous evening, Chesterfield Borough Council leader Councillor Tricia Gilby said: “I had a one-to-one meeting with the Cabinet Member for Highways at Derbyshire County Council and I told him that the consultation is flawed and it needs to be re-run, and I have also told him that he needs to listen to the people of Chesterfield.”

She added: “I hope they get bombarded with public anger, because that would be the right thing.”

Cllr Tricia Gilby.

The 8km route will go from the A619 junction with Holymoor Road, along Chatsworth Road and the existing Hipper Valley Trail, through Queen’s Park, and to the hospital by using Crow Lane and Wetlands Lane.

Some of the safety concerns raised during the consultation period related to the number of cars and lorries that use Chatsworth Road. People were also worried about the noise and pollution along the proposed route.

At the Derbyshire County Council meeting, Cabinet Member for Highways Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal said 70 per cent of responses to the consultation had been positive.

He described the route as a ‘significant improvement in Chesterfield’ that would help make the town greener.

County council leader Councillor Barry Lewis commented: “It’s generated lots of controversy. I can see the point of view of both sides of the argument.