Conservatives elect 20-year-old university student as youngest ever party chairman in Chesterfield

A 20-year-old economics and politics student has become the youngest chairman of the Chesterfield Conservatives.

Oliver Scheidt, who studies at the University of Sheffield, took up the role last week - just two years after joining the party.

Now as chairman of the Tories in Chesterfield, Oliver says he wants to 'engage' with more people in the town after a difficult time for the party.

He said: "Chesterfield Conservatives have had a tough time recently which is as a result of the frustration with the government not delivering Brexit.

"In 2017 Conservatives doubled their vote which was as a result of a great campaign and a great candidate.

"As chairman I want to reach out to a broader audience and engage with people to understand what's important to them."

Oliver, who moved to Chesterfield five years ago, has won the support of Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley.

He said: "I welcome Oliver as the new chairman in Chesterfield and believe he will be an asset not only for the party but also for Chesterfield."

Oliver has previously stood for election as a councillor for both Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Borough Council.