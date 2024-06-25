Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A police search is underway for a man missing from a Derbyshire town since yesterday (Monday).

The 23-year-old, who police have named only as Jacob, has been missing from Matlock since 11.50am on Monday (June 24).

He was last seen on Lime Grove Walk.

Missing man Jacob is described as being of a medium build with a shaved head.



Jacob has been missing since Monday

He was last seen all dressed in black, wearing a black cap and carrying a Nike bag, sleeping bag and a shopping bag.