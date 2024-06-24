Derbyshire buses: Bus station set to close for four months due to reconstruction works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bus station in Derbyshire is set to close for 16 weeks – with bus services moved to other bus stops.

Derbyshire County Council has announced that the Alfreton bus station will be closed for around sixteen weeks to allow reconstruction works to take place.

The works are set to commence on Monday, July 1 and will continue until late October.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The project will focus on improving accessibility, particularly for those with limited or restricted mobility, and on providing new passenger waiting areas.

“While we are delivering this project, all bus services will be moved to other existing and convenient temporary stops around the town centre.”