Derbyshire buses: Bus station set to close for four months due to reconstruction works
Derbyshire County Council has announced that the Alfreton bus station will be closed for around sixteen weeks to allow reconstruction works to take place.
The works are set to commence on Monday, July 1 and will continue until late October.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The project will focus on improving accessibility, particularly for those with limited or restricted mobility, and on providing new passenger waiting areas.
“While we are delivering this project, all bus services will be moved to other existing and convenient temporary stops around the town centre.”
The project is delivered using Derbyshire County Council's Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.
