Police name two Derbyshire women who died in A38 crash that claimed three lives

Priscialla Owusu, 21, was driving a silver Ford Focus along the southbound carriageway at around 2.15am on Saturday, April 23.

She was close to the exit for the B600 at Somercotes when the car left the road and collided with a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, along with front seat passenger Rebecca Donkor, also 21. Both women were from Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted this photo following the collision.

A third person, who was sat in the back of the car, also died in the collision – he was previously named as Kudakwashe Mdianyama, 23, from Coventry.