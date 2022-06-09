Data shown is the most up-to-date from Derbyshire Police’s crime records for the area – where entries are organised under policing divisions within the town.

The Chesterfield policing area with the most reports over the three-month period was Dunston, Moor and St Helen's – which covers Newbold, Whittington Moor, Sheepbridge and Dunston.

Between February and April 48 burglaries were reported in the area.

Burglars are most often categorised as opportunistic thieves.

They seek out any opening that they can take advantage of – specifically doors and windows that are left open or unlocked or are easy to force.

Anything of value that they might spot through a window will only encourage them.

Derbyshire Police offer helpful information for householders called Seven facts about residential burglary.

They also offer advice on protecting your home from crime.

