Police issue update on blaze that ripped through Derbyshire home – with fire being treated as deliberate

The investigation into a fire at a Derbyshire property last week remains underway – with the blaze now being treated as deliberate.

At 11.10pm on Friday, June 7, firefighters were called to a house fire on Burley Hill in Duffield.

Crews from Nottingham Road, Kingsway, Belper, Ascot Drive and Ashbourne – including an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and welfare unit – were in attendance.

On arrival, crews discovered a well-established house fire. The building's occupants were not present and no injuries were reported.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “We were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a house fire in Burley Hill on Friday, June 7.

“No-one was injured but the property was extensively damaged. Investigations are ongoing but at this stage the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Derbyshire Police via one of the following methods, quoting reference number 24*334887:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101