Police issue update after collision involving 4 lorries leaves M1 in Derbyshire closed
The multi-vehicle collision happened just before 3.30 pm on Friday, June 7, on M1 Northbound after J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway and National Highways warned drivers of delays of up to 90 minutes as it was reported that about 14 miles of congestion built up.
Emergency services attended and traffic was released just after 4.30 pm.
Today (June 10) Derbyshire police have issued a statement regarding the incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of a collision on the M1 northbound just before 3.30 pm on Friday 7 June. The collision occurred just before junction 29 and involved four HGVs. No one suffered any serious injuries.”
