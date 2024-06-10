Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update after a collision which caused 90-minute-long delays on M1 in Derbyshire on Friday.

The multi-vehicle collision happened just before 3.30 pm on Friday, June 7, on M1 Northbound after J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway and National Highways warned drivers of delays of up to 90 minutes as it was reported that about 14 miles of congestion built up.

Emergency services attended and traffic was released just after 4.30 pm.

All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, June 7. (Photo: Highways England)

Today (June 10) Derbyshire police have issued a statement regarding the incident.