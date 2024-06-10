Police issue update after collision involving 4 lorries leaves M1 in Derbyshire closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an update after a collision which caused 90-minute-long delays on M1 in Derbyshire on Friday.

The multi-vehicle collision happened just before 3.30 pm on Friday, June 7, on M1 Northbound after J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway and National Highways warned drivers of delays of up to 90 minutes as it was reported that about 14 miles of congestion built up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and traffic was released just after 4.30 pm.

All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, June 7.  (Photo: Highways England)All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, June 7.  (Photo: Highways England)
All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, June 7.  (Photo: Highways England)

Today (June 10) Derbyshire police have issued a statement regarding the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of a collision on the M1 northbound just before 3.30 pm on Friday 7 June. The collision occurred just before junction 29 and involved four HGVs. No one suffered any serious injuries.”

Related topics:DerbyshirePoliceEmergency servicesChesterfieldMansfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice