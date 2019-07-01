Police 'extremely concerned' for Chesterfield pensioner who has not been seen for 10 days

Police say they are 'extremely concerned' for the safety of a Chesterfield pensioner who has not been seen for 10 days/

Graham Snell, 71, of Marsden Street, was last seen by neighbours about 10 days ago and he has not been contactable since then, Derbyshire police said.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Our officers are growing extremely concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen Graham since June 20.

"He is known to visit a number of Chesterfield pubs, including the Blue Bell Inn, Spa Lane Vaults and the Portland Hotel.

"Have you seen Graham in any of those pubs or anywhere else around Chesterfield recently? Do you have any information on where he might be now?

"We are issuing a photograph of Graham as part of this appeal for information. It is the only photo of him that we currently have available but we hope someone might recognise him from it."

If you have any information which may assist with police with their enquiries, call police on 101 and quote incident 706 of June 30.