Police appeal for help from public amid efforts to trace missing Derbyshire man

Officers are attempting to locate a man who has been reported missing from his home in Derbyshire.

Michael, 21, was last seen at his home in Magellan Way, Alvaston at 11.00am yesterday (Sunday, July 28).

He is believed to have left on his bike and is known to cycle long distances.

Michael is described as white, with dark brown hair that comes past his ears. He also has a short beard.

He may be wearing a red Adidas cap, a light brown jumper, light brown shorts, black socks pulled up to his shins and black Adidas trainers. He wears a black G Shark watch on his left wrist and is thought to be carrying a grey and black rucksack.

If you have seen Michael, or know where he may be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1374 of July 28:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101