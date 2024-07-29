Police appeal for help from public amid efforts to trace missing Derbyshire man

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers are attempting to locate a man who has been reported missing from his home in Derbyshire.

Michael, 21, was last seen at his home in Magellan Way, Alvaston at 11.00am yesterday (Sunday, July 28).

He is believed to have left on his bike and is known to cycle long distances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael is described as white, with dark brown hair that comes past his ears. He also has a short beard.

Michael has not been sighted since yesterday.Michael has not been sighted since yesterday.
Michael has not been sighted since yesterday.

He may be wearing a red Adidas cap, a light brown jumper, light brown shorts, black socks pulled up to his shins and black Adidas trainers. He wears a black G Shark watch on his left wrist and is thought to be carrying a grey and black rucksack.

READ THIS: Aldi announces plans to open new superstore in Chesterfield

If you have seen Michael, or know where he may be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1374 of July 28:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireFacebookAdidasTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.