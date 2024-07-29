Aldi says the new stote in Chesterfield will provide an investment of over £5million into the local economy, creating up to 40 new full and part-time jobs,

Aldi has launched a public consultation after announcing plans for a new superstore in Chesterfield.

The discount food retailer has announced plans for a new store on Ringwood Road, Brimington, and says the new proposed store would to provide an attractive, modern shopping experience in a convenient and accessible location. The store is expected to include over 100 customer parking spaces, including dedicated disabled and parent and child bays, and four electric vehicle charging points, with infrastructure for a further 20 charging points in the future.

Aldi plans to build its new store on the former Robsinson’s Caravans site. The business closed earlier this year after trading for more than 60 years. The firm says the development will create a food store with a net sales area of 1,353 sqm.

A public consultation has been launched today and local residents can share their views on the proposed development via an online feedback form, which will be open until midnight on 18th August 2024.

Aldi is also hosting an in-person consultation event on 7th August 2024, between 3pm and 7pm, at St Michaels Church Hall, Church Street, Brimington, S43 1JG. Local residents are invited to learn more about this new store and the opportunities it will bring to Brimington.

The proposed new store is expected to provide high-quality produce at an affordable price, in a comfortable, modern, and spacious retail environment. If the application receives planning permission, the proposal is set to create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs, in addition to those created during construction and through the local supply chain.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Our new proposal will provide residents with more choice, giving them access to a new, more accessible Aldi store, bringing with it, our high-quality discount food.

“Our store will have over 100 parking spaces, along with four electric vehicle charging points, and will see a £5+ million investment in Brimington. We are eager to hear from local people, so if you are able, please come down to our consultation event on the 7th August, or visit our website for further information."