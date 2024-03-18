Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at the Brimington firm, now over 60 years old, were sent home yesterday and its gates were shut - sparking panic among customers who descended on the site today (Friday) to reclaim touring vans in for repairs.

One Robinsons customer told Derbyshire Times she had been “locked in” with other customers while others arriving outside were refused entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after police were called it is understood the gates were opened and customers were allowed to collect their caravans.

Shutters permanently down as Chesterfield's Robinsons Caravans closes after 60 years

Bosses at the Chesterfield firm have so far stayed silent over the future of the site, however financial administrators have confirmed today that it will close.

A spokesperson for Interpath Advisory, who have been appointed as administrators, said "certain parts” of the business and its assets had been sold to a Storebon Holdings Limited, part of the Couplands Caravans group.

Robinsons has another dealership in Worksop and nine jobs at that site had been saved – with workers transferred to the purchaser as part of the transaction.

Gates were shut at the business as customers arrived to collect their vehicles this morning (Friday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Interpath spokesperson added: “The Robinsons Caravans site in Chesterfield is not included in the transaction and as a result, will close with immediate effect.

"Consequently, 16 members of staff have been made redundant. The joint administrators will be providing support to all those impacted by redundancy, including assisting with claims to the redundancy payments service.”