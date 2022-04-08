Police and fire crews rush to Derbyshire road crash
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to a road crash in Derbyshire this afternoon.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:35 pm
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed emergency crews had attended the road traffic collision (RTC) on Berristow Lane, South Normanton, at 2pm.
A service spokesperson said on Twitter: “Crews were called to a report of an RTC on Berristow Lane at South Normanton.
MORE: A61 Chesterfield crash: Woman remains in hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ as man released under investigation
"Ashfield and Alfreton attended to a two-vehicle RTC.
"Crews made the vehicles safe and assisted EMAS with assessment of casualties. Police were also in attendance.”