A61 Chesterfield crash: Woman remains in hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ as man released under investigation
Police have released an update on the A61 crash in Chesterfield - during which a woman was seriously injured.
Officers were called around 2.25 am on Thursday, April 7 to reports of a Ford Fiesta which had crashed on the stretch between the Hornsbridge roundabout and Lockoford Lane, near to Chesterfield College.
A woman was taken to hospital by paramedics having suffered a serious injury, where she is recovering.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on that stretch of the A61 around the time of the collision.
Any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with enquiries, should contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference 22*196674:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.