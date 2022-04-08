Theft of mayoral-style chains in Derbyshire sparks police appeal for witnesses
Police are investigating an incident in which mayoral-style chains were stolen from a Derbyshire property.
The incident occured at the Derby Oddfellows Society between 4.00pm on March 18 and 2.00am on March 21. Three chains, as well as bank cards, were stolen from the property on Charnwood Street.
The distinctive chains all have the Oddfellows emblem on a medallion.
On each of the chains, above the emblem, is a medallion that reads – ‘Prov CS’, ‘Prov DGM’ and ‘IPPGM’.
The chain with the Prov CS medallion also has at least three brass shields on the collar of the chain, which read ‘Sis L Killa’, ‘Sis C Shelton’, and ‘Bro WD Millitt’.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between the times mentioned, in particular anyone who was in the area between 6.00pm and 8.00pm on Sunday, March 20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*162490:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.