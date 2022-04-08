Derbyshire Police hunt ‘aggressive’ offender who threatened to smash victim’s windscreen after he refused to buy a TV
Police are hoping to identify the pictured man after he threatened to smash the windscreen of another driver during an incident in Derbyshire.
Police are searching for this male in relation to public order and assault offences at Tibshelf Services on the M1 Northbound.
On February 7 2022, he was sitting in a Transit van when he asked his victim if he would like to buy a Samsung TV.
The victim declined and, sensing that something was strange about the situation, took a photo of the male.
He then armed himself with a wheel brace and jumped out from the van in an aggressive manner, threatening to smash the windscreen of the victim’s vehicle.
If anyone can identify the male, or has any information about the incident, they should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000076066:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.