Derbyshire Police hunt ‘aggressive’ offender who threatened to smash victim’s windscreen after he refused to buy a TV

Police are searching for this male in relation to public order and assault offences at Tibshelf Services on the M1 Northbound.

On February 7 2022, he was sitting in a Transit van when he asked his victim if he would like to buy a Samsung TV.

The victim declined and, sensing that something was strange about the situation, took a photo of the male.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are encouraging anyone who can help identify this man to come forward.

He then armed himself with a wheel brace and jumped out from the van in an aggressive manner, threatening to smash the windscreen of the victim’s vehicle.

If anyone can identify the male, or has any information about the incident, they should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000076066:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101