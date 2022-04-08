Derbyshire driver prosecuted after hitting bike and injuring cyclist during dangerous overtake

Police have said that a driver will be prosecuted after a collision with a cyclist in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:47 am

At around 2.40pm on Thursday, April 7, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were attending an incident on Sheffield Road near Hathersage.

They found that a car had driven too close to a cyclist while overtaking, hitting the handlebars of their bike.

This caused the cyclist to fall off, and they sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The driver will be prosecuted following the incident.

Officers reported that the driver would be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention.

READ THIS: Police appeal for information after WW1 memorial vandalised in Derbyshire town