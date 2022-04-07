Police appeal for information after WW1 memorial vandalised in Derbyshire town

Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident in which the Royal British Legion memorial tree in Crossley Park, Ripley was vandalised.

An SNT spokesperson said: “It was wilfully stood on and broken in two. The tree was planted to remember the 100th anniversary of WW1. This should be a respected memorial and we will not tolerate this behaviour.”

The incident occurred besteem 6.00pm and 7.00pm on Tuesday, April 5. A group of youths have been witnessed around the area, who officers are interested in speaking to.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to come forward.

They have also been made aware that a member of the public potentially has some footage regarding the incident, which would be very useful for their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting incident number 866-05042022:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101