Police appeal for information after WW1 memorial vandalised in Derbyshire town
Police are asking the public to help their investigation after a WW1 memorial in a Derbyshire town was damaged.
Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident in which the Royal British Legion memorial tree in Crossley Park, Ripley was vandalised.
An SNT spokesperson said: “It was wilfully stood on and broken in two. The tree was planted to remember the 100th anniversary of WW1. This should be a respected memorial and we will not tolerate this behaviour.”
The incident occurred besteem 6.00pm and 7.00pm on Tuesday, April 5. A group of youths have been witnessed around the area, who officers are interested in speaking to.
They have also been made aware that a member of the public potentially has some footage regarding the incident, which would be very useful for their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting incident number 866-05042022:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.