Two men wanted after Derbyshire town centre pub assault
Police investigating an assault at a Derbyshire pub are asking for help to identify two men caught on camera.
The incident occurred at around 10.45pm at the King Alfred pub, in High Street, Alfreton, on Saturday, April 2, and saw a man in his 20s assaulted by a group of men leaving him with head injuries.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The two men pictured were in the pub at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to them in connection with the assault.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*187873.”
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Phone – call officers on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.