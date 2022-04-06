Two men wanted after Derbyshire town centre pub assault

Police investigating an assault at a Derbyshire pub are asking for help to identify two men caught on camera.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:02 pm

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm at the King Alfred pub, in High Street, Alfreton, on Saturday, April 2, and saw a man in his 20s assaulted by a group of men leaving him with head injuries.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The two men pictured were in the pub at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to them in connection with the assault.

Police investigating an assault at a Derbyshire pub are asking for help to identify these two men. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*187873.”

