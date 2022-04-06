Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues urgent message as beds ‘almost full to capacity’ amid unprecedented demand

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – along with the whole Joined Up Care Derbyshire system of health and social care – issued the urgent call this afternoon for the public’s help to make sure they can focus care on the most poorly patients.

It comes as figures reveal there were 88 patients at the Royal with the virus on March 29 – an increase from March 22, when that figure was 59.

Berenice Groves, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer for the Trust, said: “We are under pressure, with significant demand on urgent and emergency care services and patients in hospital beds with Covid-19. Although Covid-related restrictions have been relaxed, hospitals are feeling the pressure as community case numbers rise sharply.

“Alongside increases in hospital patients who have confirmed Covid-19, our emergency department is incredibly busy with many patients facing very long waits. This means ambulances need to wait longer at emergency departments before their crews can handover the care of patients.

"Adult care and community services are also facing unprecedented demand, which means patients can’t be discharged in a timely manner once they are medically fit. The collective impact is that local hospital beds are almost full to capacity.

“We’re working tirelessly with our partners across health and social care to ensure we prioritise those patients who really need us most.

“We need the public to help us too, and this might include helping us with getting their loved ones home from hospital when they are ready for discharge, avoiding unnecessary delays.”

People are being urged to use the most appropriate service for them, such as only calling 999 or attending ED if their condition is life threatening.

There are five Urgent Treatment Centres across Derbyshire where you’ll be seen on the day for conditions such as fractures, minor burns or sprains

Berenice added: “Local communities have been incredible in their help and support throughout the pandemic and busy winter period, but the biggest thing they can do now to help is to think about how they use our services.”

For advice and guidance on the most appropriate service, call 111 or visit www.111.nhs.uk.