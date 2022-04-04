The Covid infection rate in every Chesterfield neighbourhood as cases hit record high in UK

In the East Midlands it is estimated one-in-14 people had coronavirus during the same period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across the UK, hospitalisations are at about half the numbers seen at their peak, in January 2021, while the number of deaths is well below those seen before the vaccine rollout.

But high case rates, and the resulting absences, are still causing disruption in schools and hospitals.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for the current wave.

The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Neighbourhood data has been published up to March 24, and here is the situation in every area of Chesterfield.

1. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South had 1,310.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 75.5 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 1,169.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 14.3 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 1,061.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 3.7 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton had 1,042.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 12.5 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales