‘You’d always see us together’: Chesterfield volunteer to remember twin brother at Christmas ceremony

Annette Walker started volunteering at Ashgate in February this year to give something back following the care and support her twin, David Thorpe, received at the end of his life.

Pub landlord David died aged 54 in May 2019 after living with a life-limiting heart condition.

Chesterfield volunteer Annette Walker with her brother David Thorpe.

He spent his final moments on Ashgate’s inpatient unit surrounded by family after receiving care at home and from the hospice’s day services team for six years.

This Christmas, Annette is supporting the hospice’s Light Up a Life campaign and has dedicated a star in tribute to David while making a donation to the Chesterfield charity.

She will also be attending a special service of celebration and remembrance in December, which takes place in the hospice grounds at Old Brampton.

Annette, 57, said: “You couldn’t quite describe the relationship I had with David – it really was out of this world.

“Whether it was a holiday abroad with our partners or helping him out in the pub, you’d always see us together.

“The love, care and support that the hospice gave not only David but our whole family was just so special.

“They really cared and David called them ‘angels’.

“That’s what motivated me to come and start volunteering at Ashgate – I’m so glad I’m able to come and feel like I’m giving something back.”

Visit https://lightupalife.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk for more information about Light Up a Life.