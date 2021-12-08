Dozens gather for Chesterfield Starlight Walk in support of those affected by baby loss
Dozens of people carrying lanterns walked through the streets of Chesterfield to support those affected by baby loss.
Chesterfield Sands joined the annual the Starlight Walk campaign by hosting its very own event for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (Sands) on Sunday, December 5.
It saw bereaved families and their loved ones walk from Queens Park to Boythorpe Cemetery, the home of Boythorpe Baby Garden, a dedicated memorial garden illuminated with fairy lights and other decorations.
There the group were invited to remember the babies who have been lost but never forgotten before walking back to Queens Park Sports Centre for refreshments and baby dedication tag hanging.
Sands, the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the UK, invites members of the public to get involved in their own Starlight Walk – either by themselves or as part of a group – throughout November and December each year.
For more information visit www.sands.org.uk/starlight-walk.