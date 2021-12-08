New life could be breathed into former office site in Chesterfield

Residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on an outline planning application to redevelop the old Manor Offices site at Old Road.

A public consultation will run until next Wednesday – for more information and to give your views, visit www.newhomesforchesterfield.co.uk

The former Manor Offices site at Old Road in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “The proposals would deliver up to 60 homes and offer the opportunity to provide a range of sizes, types and tenures.

“The site is also conveniently and sustainably located within walking and cycling distance of local schools, public transport links, shops, services and facilities.

“The proposals represent a significant investment in the local area.

“The construction stage will create new jobs, and new residents will increase footfall in local shops and increase spending in the local economy.

A drawing of the proposals.

“The proposals will also help maintain the limited habitats and wildlife currently on the site, and include enhanced biodiversity and public open green space for adults and children alike to enjoy in the future.

“Existing trees on site will be protected where possible and integrated into the scheme.”

The spokesperson added: “The site was an office before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“ However, increasing flexible and home working has meant that the site is no longer needed or used.

“The pandemic has made many businesses examine how they operate, and there has been a reduction in the national demand for office space.

“Residential proposals will regenerate and repurpose the vacant site and deliver much-needed quality homes.”