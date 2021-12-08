Police bid to trace man after Chesterfield assaults

The assaults happened on Burlington Street on November 20.

Issuing an appeal this week, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The male pictured is someone who may be able to assist in our enquiries.

“If you recognise this male then please get in touch using crime reference 21000677261 or 21000677290.

Contact Chesterfield police if you recognise this man.