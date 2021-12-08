Police bid to trace man after Chesterfield assaults
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak two after two assaults in Chesterfield.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 2:30 pm
The assaults happened on Burlington Street on November 20.
Issuing an appeal this week, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The male pictured is someone who may be able to assist in our enquiries.
“If you recognise this male then please get in touch using crime reference 21000677261 or 21000677290.
“You can contact us via 101, Facebook or Twitter.”