'World's Greatest Living Stand-Up Comedian' Stewart Lee tours his Snowflake/Tornado show to Chesterfield

Stewart Lee performs at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Stewart said:“The internet is full of angry people saying ‘Who is he? I’ve never heard of him! To be honest, that suits me, as I can chatter away to strangers without being recognised. The current tour has a long bit based on a conversation I had with a woman about baked potatoes that I couldn’t have had if she’d known who I was.”

Branded the World’s Greatest Living Stand-Up Comedian by The Times newspaper, Stewart’ will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

His live show Snowflake/Tornado has been heavily rewritten in the light of the two years that the show has been laid off.

The first half, Snowflake,looks at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war declared on lovely woke snowflakes by horrible people.

The second half, Tornado, questions Stewart’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”

Stewart said: “People are paying to see a miserable and frustrated middle aged man wind himself up into a frenzy about everything. The funny thing with this tour is that my obvious delight at being back on the boards can’t help but infect the audience. I’m just an old-fashioned entertainer at heart! Like Vera Lynn. Or that Emu.”

He started out as a stand-up in 1988 at the age of 20 and won the Hackney Empire New Act of The Year award in 1990.

Stewart formed the comedy duo Lee and Herring with Richard Herring in 1989. The pair wrote for BBC Radio 4’s On The Hour, a show which featured the first appearance of Steve Coogan’s character Alan Partridge, and also wrote one series of Fist Of Fun which aired on BBC Radio 1.

Four series of his own show, Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, for BBC2, helped secure his place as one of the nation’s top award-winning comedians.

Stewart is a newspaper columnist, an occasional music journalist and radio presenter, and author of several books published by Faber. His collaboration with Asian Dub Foundation, Comin’ Over Here, debuted at No.1 on the new official sales chart at the very moment the United Kingdom left the EU.

King Rocker, the documentary about The Nightingales that Stewart made with Brass Eye director Michael Cummings, appeared at the Sheffield Documentary Festival to great acclaim.

Tickets cost £27.50 to see Stewart Lee’s Snowflake/Tornado show at the Winding Wheel. The show starts at 7.30pm and is suitable for 14+ years. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk