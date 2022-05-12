Matlock G&S Society seeking new tenors and basses ahead of summer show

The Matlock Gilbert & Sullivan Society, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, will be performing Mr G & Mr S – the story of Gilbert & Sullivan, in words and music – at two local venues in June, and while rehearsals are going well, there is still something missing.

Musical director Melanie Gilbert, no relation to dramatist WS Gilbert whose work inspires the choir, said: “We sadly lost some valued members over the Covid years, but we’ve attracted several new singers too.

“It’s great to be once again rehearsing a summer show. We’d love to have a few more gentlemen singers to round out our sound. The more voices, the merrier.”

Could you work in harmony with the Matlock Gilbert & Sullivan Society?

She said: “We’re a friendly, sociable bunch. If you enjoy singing, but you’ve never tried G&S before, come along and try us out for a week or two – no obligation.”

Choir member Linda Hardy put the invitation in rhyme: “We always have spaces for tenors and bases, gentlemen, do not be shy. Nerves are quite normal, we’re very informal, so come on, chaps, and give us a try.”

The group rehearses every Friday, currently at Church In The Peak on Chesterfield Road.

While it usually focuses on the works of Gilbert & Sullivan for its summer show, the choir performs a more varied repertoire throughout the rest of the year.

Anyone interested can call Melanie on 01246 277698 to find out more details.

The group also welcomes non-singing helpers, for both front-of-house or backstage roles helping with scenery, costumes, props, and cups of tea. Contact chairman Sue on 01629 534929.

Mr G & Mr S will be performed at the Medway Centre, Bakewell, on Friday, June 10, and the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, the following night, both 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 on the door, or can be reserved in advance. Call Sus as above, Pip on 01629 55157.