Celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee at royal exhibition and shows in Chesterfield

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip went walkabout in Chesterfield in 2004 (photo: Chris Lawton).

Past visits by the monarch and items relating to previous big anniversaries that stretch back to Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee in 1887 will be showcased in the Royal Chesterfield Exhibition. The exhibition in the WInding Wheel Theatre will be open daily between Monday, May 30 and Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, and is free to attend.

Over the bank holiday weekend, a unique documentary film on the Queen will be screened at the Pomegranate Theatre. Elizabeth - A Portrait in Parts, is a nostalgic, uplifting and a fresh modern chronicle of her extraordinary 70 years on the throne.

Comedy legend Jimmy Cricket and Leah Bell star in a feelgood show at the Pomegranate Theatre on Friday, June 3, at 2pm. Show-stopping scenes, sing-a-long memories and spectacular footage that takes a nostalgic journey through Queen Elizabeth II’s reign feature in the presentation titled A Right Royal Knees-Up.

Invitation to communities in Chesterfield to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Further information on both events, including details of how to book tickets, can be found at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/jubilee

The Mayor of Chesterfield is set to join residents to celebrate the jubilee in style by attending a special tea dance in the ballroom at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, June 1, from 3pm. The Ashby “Little” Big Band with eight musicians and a singer will play a mix of ballroom and sequence numbers. Tickets are £7.50 and can be purchased at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01246 345222.

Families can take a whirl on thrilling rides at a funfair in Queen’s Park from June 2 to June 6.

Businesses are encouraged to get into the spirit of the celebration over the bank holiday weekend by taking part in a jubilee-themed best dressed window competition.

The entries will be judged by the new Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Tony Rogers.

To take part or to register your interest in the competition as a business owner, please contact [email protected]

Chesterfield Borough Council has put together the programme of activities in honour of the royal milestone.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The platinum jubilee is a great opportunity for local communities to come together and celebrate our Queen’s historic reign and we’d love to see the people of Chesterfield getting involved.