WIN a couple of hours in beach hut at Chesterfield’s Spotted Frog

The Chesterfield pub will offer a hut to a group of up to six people. Buy this week’s Derbyshire Times – out now – to find out how to enter the competition!

Catherine Pashley, manager of the pub on Chatsworth Road, said: “We introduced the beach huts in the beer garden after the second lockdown – and the feedback from customers has been fantastic.

The Spotted Frog's beach huts.

“They’ve gone down really well.

“It’s great to work with the Derbyshire Times on this competition.

“We look forward to welcoming the lucky winner soon.”

The huts are fully fitted with their own TV, heaters, Wi-Fi and USB connection.